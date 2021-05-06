ENTERTAINMENT

Siddharth Shukla’s web series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’ trended before release, will be released on this day

Avatar

Fan following on social media by Siddharth Shukla, winner of Bigg Boss 13, the country’s biggest and most popular TV reality show, is no less than a Bollywood superstar. Siddharth is a small screen actor who is loved from the bottom of people’s hearts. After Bigg Boss, Sid appeared in several music videos which got full love from the fans. She will soon be seen in the third season of Ekta Kapoor’s popular web series Broken But Beautiful. According to the news, the show is on track to be a hit even before its release.

The show is set to be seen romancing Siddharth Shukla and Sonia Rathi. Sid’s show is already receiving an excellent response for release. We are not saying this but Siddharth Shukla’s fans. Viral Bhayani recently shared some photos from the show on Instagram. He wrote, “No other show has received the most trending shows with enthusiasm and encouragement.” Fans before its release. Fans are commenting heavily on this post by Viral Bhayani. ”

One of the users wrote, ‘Super excited for Siddharth.’ Another wrote, ‘Super excited.’ Ekta Kapoor recently shared some clips of the show on her Instagram Story and wrote: ‘My favorite show is back.’ With this, she shared the teaser with two or three clips. Ekta has made several heart emojis with him. Fans are obsessed with watching this video and are not tired of praising their favorite stars with the clip. The release date of the same But Broken But Beautiful 3 has come out. Siddharth Shukla’s web series will be released on 15 May. The show’s producer Sarita took to her Instagram account to share the news.

