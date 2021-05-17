Siddhi Expresses Her Rage To Shiva







The upcoming episode of Bawra Dil begins where Siddhi tells Shiva to get out of the room, but he refuses to go from there and asks the reason behind it. She says that he has to do with his heart and then get out from here without saying even a single thing. Meanwhile, he says that she is creating a scene without any reason, and he knows the reason behind this as well. He reveals that today he went to Master Ji’s house hence she is expressing her rage on him, but it is not appropriate enough.

Then Siddhi says why would she feel jealous of him, he can go anywhere else without taking her permission. At the same time, he reveals that she is jealous because Master Ji respects him more than Siddhi. But there is no need to be felt jealous and if she wants that someone gives her respect, so she will also have to do the same. Then Siddhi replies that she does not have any problem if Baba gives respect to him, because it does not matter to her, so do not think more about it.

After that, circumstances overturned totally between them and a romantic angle takes place, and she gets shy. Another side, Siddhi’s parents praise Shiva by saying that he is a too nice guy, but he should make a distance from Akka Bai. Because it can be affected his relationship, even Siddhi is realizing that Shiva is a nice guy but his antics have been deliberately spoiled. On the other hand, Shiva’s mother makes a strategy to send Siddhi away from Shiva’s life because she is not a nice girl for him according to his mother.

Then She decides to make some conspiracy which will help her to send her away from their life and house. Akka Bai is only preferring politics over everything and makes such worst circumstances for her whose consequences she will not able to bear. Another side, Shiva makes sure that will definitely figure out that who is behind all those activities, which he has faced in the past. Because all those activities were not appropriate enough and have made numerous troubles for him.

In the show, a new villain entry is about to take place who will make you astonished through the numerous uneasy conspiracies. Their relationship also getting the hype because they are started to understand each other's feelings, so the uncounted twists are coming in the show