Siddhi Gets Impressed With Shiva







In the recent episodes of Bawra Dil, we have watched that, after celebrating the Akshaya Tritya and Aura Bai is arriving at their house to celebrate the festival along with Yashwant and his family. But suddenly she cancelled her plan, Sidhi after giving a befitting reply to Narpat’s man and see that everyone is sitting with a sad face. Sidhi asks what happened to all of them, Soni tells that Auwra Bai cancelled her arrival, Sidhi cheers them and says that we will do something to celebrate this festival. Everyone gets encourages by Sidhi’s words to resume the preparations.

Sidhi then performs the rituals and sing devotional song according to the tradition. Everyone gets pleased listening to Sidhi’s song. She also dances and they all enjoy the celebration. Later, Sidhi’s father come to meet Sidhi, Soni informs her and she goes to her father. Ishwar then asks Sidhi that he has come here to invite you and Shiva for dinner. But Sidhi denies and says that Shiva has some work and we can’t come for dinner. Ishwar disappoints and about to leave.

But while he is leaving he meets Shiva there, Shiva takes his blessing and asks why are you sad. Ishwar tells him that he comes here to invite you. But Sidhi refused, Shiva says that we will come for sure. Shiva goes to her room and tells Sidhi that he accepts the dinner invitation. Sidhi gets surprised seeing her and it also begins an argument between them. Sidhi says you will get a call from Akka Bai and you will forget everything.

At the same time, Shiva received a call from Akka Bai and says that he is coming. Sidhi smirks and asks what happen and says you are going to change the plan. Shiva says that he will be there anyhow. Shiva reaches Sidhi’s house and Ishwar and Malini welcome him. While sitting Shiva is sitting there overhears that Malini didn’t prepare anything till now. He goes to her and says that he will prepare food for dinner.

Malini continuously denying him as he is the guest. But Shiva did a prank with her and she sits on the couch and doesn’t interfere again. Shiva prepares the food and asks Malini and Ishwar to eat along with them. Everyone gets pleased with Shiva and Sidhi thinks that this angry man is quite well at cooking also. The episode ends the current episode of the show that hasn’t telecast yet. Social Telecast will get back to you with the latest Bawra Dil Written Episode.