Siddhivinayak Darshan Booking 2021: Puja Timings, Registration, Donation, login @ onlinepooja.siddhivinayak.org

Full details about Siddhivinayak Darshan Booking 2021, Puja Timings, Registration, Donation, login @ onlinepooja.siddhivinayak portal

Siddhi Vinayak Temple is one of the famous temples of Lord Ganesha in India. It is located in Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra. During the Kovid 19 pandemic last year, the temple was temporarily suspended for darshan and worship. However, the temple has recently resumed its operations and offering darshan bookings and other services. Apart from this, applicants can also donate money online using the official portal.

Interested applicants can avail online services by visiting the official portal onlinepooja.siddhivinayak.org.

Siddhivinayak Darshan Booking 2021

This article explains the online process for Siddhi Vinayak Dharsan Booking 2021, Puja Timings, Registration, Donation, Login on the official portal.

Siddhivinayak Temple Mumbai Worship Time

Let us look at the worship time of Siddhivinayak Temple as follows.

Tuesday time Wednesday to Monday Timing Vinayaka Chaturthi time Shri Darshan – 3.15 pm to 6.75 pm Kakad Aarti – 5.30 am to 6.00 pm Kakad Aarti – 5.30 am to 6.00 pm Kakad Aarti – 5.00 am to 5.30 pm Shri Darshan – 6.00 AM to 12.15 PM Shri Darshan – 7.00 am to 6.00.30 am Shri Darshan – 5.30 am to 12.15 am Naivedya – 12.15 pm to 12.30 pm Abhishek, Naivedya, Pooja – 7.30 am to 1.00 pm Naivedya – 12.15 pm to 12.30 pm Shree Darshan – 12.30 pm to 7.20 pm Shri Darshan – 1.00 pm to 7.20 pm Shri Darshan – 12.30 pm to 8.45 pm Evening Aarti – 7.30 pm to 8 pm Evening Aarti – 7.30 pm to 8.00 pm Evening Arti – 9.30 am to 10.00 pm Sheeja Aarti – 9.50 am Shri Darshan – 8.00 am to 9.50 pm Sheeja Aarti – 12.00 noon Temple closed after Sheeja Aarti. Shreeja Aarti – 9.50 am

Siddhivinayak Darshan online registration @ onlinepooja.siddhivinayak.org

Check the online process to register online for Siddhivinayak Darshan.

Visit the official portal of Siddhivinayak Darshan.

It takes the online user to the home page.

Pooja Booking: Click on New Registration.

It then redirects the online user to the online registration below.

Enter name, email, email confirmation, mobile number and verification code.

Click on submit button.

It then sends an activation link to the registered email ID.

Open your email and click on the activation link in your email.

After clicking on the activation link, it activates your account.

How to login onlinepooja. Siddhivinayak Portal

After successful registration, applicants can visit the home page and login on the portal using email ID and password.

How to donate Siddhi Vinayak Temple online

Let us see the online process of online donation on Siddhi Vinayak portal.

You then continue the donation details as described below.

Applicants can also click on guest user under donation option on home page.

It then displays the donation form, as shown below.

Enter the name, address of the devotee, mobile number, email ID, amount.

Please note that the minimum donation amount should be 51 rupees.

Under the details, select Card issuing (India / non-India), Passport issuing country (India / non-India).

Click on the Miracle button.

Then it takes the online applicant to the bank details section.

Applicants can view donation ID and amount on the same page.

It redirects the online user to the payment gateway.

Candidates can choose any credit card, debit card, debit card + ATM, Internet banking, QR and UPI for payment.

Enter the card number, expiration date, CVV and card holder name.

Click Pay to continue payment.

Siddhi Vinayak Temple Official Portal

Contact: +91 (022) 24373626

Email: admin.siddhivinayak.org

