Sidharth Malhotra: IIFA nominations: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Shershaah’ leads, Ranveer Singh’s ’83’ gets 9 nods

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra-led “Shershaah” is leading the nominations FOR the upcoming International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards, including best director, story and best actors. The IIFA Awards on Friday revealed the nominations for popular categories for its 22nd edition, to be held at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20 and 21.

“Shershaah”, a biopic on Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred while fighting for the country during the 1999 Kargil War, bagged 12 nominations, including best director for Vishnuvardhan, best story (original) for Sandeep Shrivastava.

Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, the film also received nods in best lyrics, best music direction and best playback singers in male and female categories.



Backed by Karan Johar and Kaash Entertainment and…