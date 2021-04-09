Sidharth Shukla And Vidyut Jammwal’s Friendly Banter Leaves Fans Amused – Tech Kashif

Actors Sidharth Shukla and Vidyut Jammwal are gym buddies and share a great rapport. Recently, they engaged in friendly banter on Twitter, and their fans are hooked to it. It all started when Vidyut shared his photo in Kalaripayattu pose and captioned it, “#Kalaripayattu says if you want to be unstoppable, DON’T STOP when your mind tells you to.”

Earlier, the actor said in an interview with Etimes that he owes the agility and skills with which he performs some death-defying stunts to martial arts and Kalaripayattu. Kalaripayattu is an ancient form of martial arts that originated in South India.

As soon as Vidyut shared the post, its caption caught Sidharth’s attention. He found it so amusing that he couldn’t stop himself from responding to it. “Bhai with all due respect to #Kalaripayattu but the word unstoppable itself means that you DoN’t Stop be it your mind or anyone else telling you,” he wrote.

Vidyut didn’t give in and while continuing the playful mood, he wrote, “Shukla ji aap jo bolo woh sahi.. Because I love you.. To be the man you gotta beat the man.”

Twitter users loved how Vidyut responded to Sidharth’s critical comment and gushed over their bromance. They wanted Vidyut to challenge Sidharth by asking him to post any of his pictures or videos while performing a stunt.

One of the users jumped in the conversation and wrote, “Hahaha how sweet Vidyut,” asking Sidharth to flex his muscles for a challenge. Vidyut replied to the user and wrote, “Pyaar to hai…bahut zyaada,” with a smiling emoji.

Hahaha how sweet Vidyut… ”Aap jo bolo woh sahi… because I love you” !! ❤️❤️Bas ab @sidharth_shukla ko pyara sa challenge de hi do for #Kalaripayattu and share his pics or video even better Siddyyyyy Boii…get ready to flex now – Ratna EF❤ (@ StLouisgirl123) April 8, 2021

To this, another fan wrote that they know how loving and strong their bond is, almost akin to brothers’ love. He wished their friendship to get stronger with each passing day. Some wished the actors good luck and said they are their inspiration, while others dubbed their relation as “friendship goals”.

What a reply sir. Totally agreed with ur thoughts that there will be obstacles. There will be doubters. There will be mistakes. But with hard work, there are no limits. So we may convert stoppable into unstoppable as the word himself is giving us motivation #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/ZRx5yGxWL5– Shari (SidHeart_Boy) (heSheriSmoky) April 8, 2021

On the work front, Vidyut will collaborate with the filmmaker Vipul Shah for the next venture Relatives. It will be the fifth project of the duotogether after the blockbuster movies like Force and Commando. Sidharth will be seen in the third season of Alt Balaji’s series Broken But Beautiful starring opposite Sonia Rathee.

