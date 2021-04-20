ENTERTAINMENT

Sidharth Shukla Starrer ALTBalaji Web Series To Release In May 2021

ALTBalaji, the OTT platform is all set to launch one of many much-awaited and entertaining internet sequence to entertain the viewers. ALT Balaji is likely one of the most distinguished and trending platforms which is principally identified for its motion pictures, internet sequence, and TV exhibits. The platform has been launched in plenty of sequence which have gotten big publicity. The platform is gaining numerous customers daily. This time, the platform is developing with a brand new internet sequence titled “Damaged However Stunning Season 3”. The viewers are curiously ready for this internet sequence because the sequence containing the most effective and fashionable faces.

The sequence is helmed by Santosh Singh, Bhavna Rawail and Sanjay Kumar Daryani are the inventive administrators. Produced by Muraj Khetani, Sarita Tanwar, and Niraj Kishore Kothari below the manufacturing home Roaring River Productions and Inglorious Movies. The chief director of the sequence is Yukti Anand. Enhancing and Cinematography are dealt with by Unnikrishnan P. P. and Jitan Harmeet Singh respectively. Music composed by Rahul Dev Nath. The sequence starring Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee, and lots of extra might be seen within the supporting roles who’re very skilled and well-known personalities.

  • Siddharth Shukla (Principal Lead)
  • Sonia Rathee

If we speak concerning the plot, the story revolves round Agastya Rao and Rumi who fall in love with one another. Agastya is a theatre director who begins loving Rumi and after that, their love story will start. It’ll be a heartfelt love story that comprises plenty of feelings and emotions. The makers protecting the identical storyline from the earlier seasons. This season can be containing a phenomenal love story through which the couple will begin their relationship at a very good level however in some way they must separate from one another which broke them from inside.

Siddharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee are essaying the lead roles within the sequence as Agastya Rao and Rumi respectively. Siddharth Shukla is a well-liked actor who has a large fan following on his social media accounts. All his followers are actually very excited for his upcoming sequence. Sonia goes to debut within the digital world. The teaser of the sequence has bought numerous views and likes. After seeing the teaser, the viewers are very excited concerning the sequence and keenly ready for its launch. Nevertheless, the makers haven’t revealed the discharge date but. At any time when the discharge date might be revealed by the makers, we’ll replace you on the identical web page until catch all the most recent updates on our web site.

