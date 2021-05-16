Sidharth Shukla’s sets screen as Agastya Rao, Fans Go Crazy Over Their Sizzling Chemistry

For all the fans of Sidhhart Shukla, there is good news for them, Sidharth Shukla is going to be appeared in the most anticipated internet drama “Broken But Beautiful Season 3”. The web series has been all set to release on the video streaming app soon. As per the first frame of the series, Sidhhart will be going to have appeared as Agastya Rao. He will be going to catch all the eyes on the character he will going to play in the series.

Broken But Beautiful 3 Trailer

The television actor and the big boss winner is going to be seen in the role of “Angry Young Man of Hindi Theater” later Sishhhrath uses to give a statement about his character that, “Barrod Hoga Toh Aagg Toh Lagegi Hi.” He has been shared a statement on his official Instagram account that, “Sometimes it is more empowering to fall in love with the love.” He has been best for this role as the character is completely and perfectly suited to him.

In the series, Sidhhart as an Agastya falls in love with Rumi. Sonia TRathhe will be seen playing the role of Rumi. The story is based on love, Romance, disheartening, breakup, cheat, and seduction. Rumi is a scriptwriter in the series while on the other side we will going to see Rumi and Agastay in a relationship, later they faced a strike by a cupid which creates numerous issues for both the lovers and they go through lots of twist and turns.

About trailer of the upcoming series Broken But Beautiful 3:-

The trailer of the web series is 2 minutes and 30 seconds long in which we can see that Agastay and Rumi both faced are dishearted as they were got cheated by their partners and in a heart broking state. Whereas they both use to meet each other accidentally and they fall in love. Whereas they will be seen caring and thinking about each other. Later they use to broke up which made them broken.

Release date and streaming platform of the series Broken But Beautiful 3:-

The series is scheduled to be released on 29 May 2021 on the ALTBalaji and also on the video streaming app MX Player. So stay tuned to us for more updates on the same and make this pandemic time entertaining by watching such romantic and love stories on the OTT Platforms.