Sidney Crosby takes the heat in DC, Austin Matthews puts on a show

The next generation of superstars is shining bright this season. Leon Drisette reached 100 points, and Austen Matthews scored more than 50 goals in his last 50 games. They put on another show on Saturday night. Sidney Crosby made headlines for punching Nick Dowd in Washington DC. Again, the Pittsburgh Penguins withered as the Washington Capitals were the next team to feast on the Penguins’ mistakes. The San Jose Sharks are looking for a new GM, and the New York Rangers secure a playoff spot.

Sure, the Penguins’ playoff spot isn’t in question, but the level of their game is really under scrutiny.

Pittsburgh Hockey Now: The Penguins suffered a 6-3 loss to the Capitals. You can get Gary the Penguin game details here, but postgame was the real story. After watching for a week…