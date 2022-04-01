Sidney Sweeney’s grandparents on ‘Euphoria’ sex scenes: ‘Best T-Ts in Hollywood’

That’s quite a compliment.

Sidney Sweeney, who plays Cassie Howard in the hit HBO Max series “Euphoria”, Admitted to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” That she forgot about her nude scenes in the series when she invited her grandparents to the season 2 premiere.

But seeing him in the flesh, his reaction was shocking.

“I invited my whole family and I didn’t really think about it [the nudity], Sweeney, 24, revealed. “I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You have to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and huge screens – huge screens.”

She was embarrassed to say that she was “on the floor” and “not thinking” because she was too excited.

However, her grandparents were clearly not…