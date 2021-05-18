Siemens Spartanburg: Tech training helps fill 180 new jobs for $36 million expansion – Spartanburg Herald Journal

LATEST

Monday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony at Siemens Spartanburg’s manufacturing plant was as much a tribute to South Carolina’s job training programs as it was a celebration of the company’s $36 million expansion with 180 new jobs.

“We have the finest technical college/community college system in the whole world,” said Gov. Henry McMaster after touring Siemens’ 52,000-square-foot expansion on Old Georgia Road in Roebuck Monday. Ground for the expansion was broken in 2018.

“Any kind of work that is necessary to keep South Carolina strong is there for the taking,” the governor added. “It is our job, my job, and others to see to it that we give our young people the chance to reap all these opportunities. The world is changing so fast, you’ve got to keep up with it.”

Founded in 1847 in Berlin, Siemens manufactures the infrastructure for buildings, energy systems, transportation and other manufacturing industries.

The 237,000-square-foot Roebuck plant has 530 employees. It recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Joining McMaster at Monday’s event were state Rep. Roger Nutt of Moore; former state Rep. Mike Forrester, vice president of economic development of Spartanburg Community College’s Spark Center; and Tim Hardee, president of the S.C. Technical College System.

‘Backbone of our current economy’

Barry Powell, head of Siemens electrical products business, said he often gets asked what the Spartanburg plant makes. 

“This factory and the team here, they create the building blocks of critical infrastructure that power hospitals, that power data centers that have allowed millions of our fellow Americans to work and to to school from home,” Powell said.

“Our associates here and (at) nine other Siemens electrical products facilities throughout North America manufacture the backbone of our current economy and are leading the future in digital manufacturing.”

He said the plant also makes components for electric vehicles and charging stations, as well as busway power distribution systems, lighting panels and power distribution switchboards for commercial buildings.

Training employees for jobs

Powell noted that during the course of the three-year expansion project, Siemens recognized the need to start an apprenticeship program to prepare workers for skilled positions in manufacturing. 

Several apprentices took part in mechatronics or machine tool technology training at Spartanburg Community College, while receiving hands-on manufacturing training with pay at the Siemens facility.

Powell said Siemens works with vocational technical schools to train electricians and electrical contractors.

Recently, Siemens and BMW Manufacturing partnered with Greenville Technical College and Clemson University on a new manufacturing research and development facility, which will support the colleges’ effort to close the manufacturing skills gap in South Carolina.

‘Purpose-driven careers’

“To date we have trained over 2,000 at 25-plus schools and are getting ready to roll this out to Greenville Technical soon,” he said. “It’s factories like this that we’re connecting workers with well-paid, purpose-driven careers. We really look forward to the next 50 years.”

Siemens is currently looking to fill several jobs, including general laborer, switchboard assembler, fabrication machine operator, production supervisor and lighting panel assembler.

Jobs at the plant include benefits, and pay that ranges from $37,116 a year for mechanical assembly to $112,857 for senior software engineer.

Bob Montgomery can be reached at [email protected]

