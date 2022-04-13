Sienna Miller Famously Felt Anxiety “Out of Control”

Sienna Miller has said that her early experiences of fame were “anxiety-inducing” and that she felt “out of control” of her life.

“Early experiences of fame were fearlessly anxiety-inducing.” Sienna Miller opens up about the anxiety and the tricks she used to now pass on to her daughter. Stream #TheOneShow Feather @BBCiPlayer I https://t.co/UMxmwAeAqr pic.twitter.com/jKTekzweND — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) 12 April 2022

The 40-year-old actress rose to fame with her roles in the 2004 films layer cakewhere he starred with Daniel Craig and the romantic comedy alfiePlaying the role of Jude Law’s love-interest.

talking to bbc a show Regarding her experiences of anxiety with fellow guest Will Young, she said that they were both “very different …