Sienna Miller has said that her early experiences of fame were “anxiety-inducing” and that she felt “out of control” of her life.

The 40-year-old actor rose to fame with his roles in the 2004 films layer cakein which she starred alongside Daniel Craig and Tom Hardy, and the romantic comedy Alfie, Jude Law’s love interest.

talking to bbc a show Regarding his experiences of anxiety with fellow guest, singer Will Young, Miller said that they both became famous in a “very different world”.

“Early experiences of fame are definitely anxiety-inducing and can really leave you feeling completely out of control of your life,” she said.

“And Will and I were probably the same age and at the same time we became famous and it was a very different world and it …