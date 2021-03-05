Signed up for Paramount Plus? Here are the reboots to cheer for the film Daily

Are you ready to experience – as Paramount Plus put it back in February, “a mountain of entertainment” on its streaming event? The streaming service has just been officially launched, and they have proven that there is already plenty of content to enjoy. Wondering what kind of movies and TV shows are available with them?

As the service is now up against other top streaming platform competitors such as Disney Plus, HBO Max, Netflix and others, it seems that like other services, Paramount Plus relied heavily on apathy to convince people to buy a monthly subscription. Used to be. Looking at their content, there are a lot of reboots of old TV shows, so if you’re missing out on better times, this platform might be for you.

All reboot

It seems that every streaming service today likes to make a reboot to benefit from our nostalgia, and it works quite well. Peacock customized classics Such as Punky Brewster And saved by the Bell, Disney Plus reboots Disney Channel Classic High school music In a TV show series, HBO Max is currently rebooting the 2000 drama gossip Girl, And they are just a few examples to the name.

So, just what reboots are there in Paramount Plus? America Announced that Paramount Plus, powered by CBS, “will include content from BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, and the Smithsonian Channel”, so you can watch your favorite movies and TV shows from those networks at once To expect. Sign up for your monthly subscription.

So far, the revival of Paramount Plus has been included Frazier A reboot of well-loved, with Kelsey Grammer criminal mind, And is based on films Beavis and Buthead And workaholics. The company is also working to develop films the Italian Job, love story, Parallax view, Flash Dance, And fatal Attraction In the adaptation of the series. A prequel series for Grease Title Grizz: The Rise of the Pink Ladies Is also in the works.

As for family-friendly content that will appeal to Gen-Z and Millennials Grew up in the 2000s, Is developing a reboot of Paramount Plus Rugrats Show new Avatar The Last Airbender Series, one Did not make a statement Reboot, as well as live-action version Dora the Explorer And The Fairly OddParents. Very honestly, we’re not sure how the live-action version of those two shows would work, but we’ll keep our minds open for now.

What else is included?

If you’re not really up for reminiscing about the past, there may still be other content available on Paramount Plus that may appeal to your streaming desires. On top of those reboots, the streaming platform includes more than 1,000 live sports events per year, including the NFL on CBS, The Masters, the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, the National Women’s Soccer League and the PGA Tour.

Subscribers will also have access to all classic CBS news programs, including new ones 60 minutes + Chain. As shown Spongebob Squarepants, teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, And paw Patrol Will also be Perfect for little ones. This is just a small taste of everything that will be incorporated into this streaming platform. Overall, Paramount Plus will have everything from reboots, classic movies, news, sports, children’s content, and more.

If you are selling everything on this streaming service offer, Paramount Plus currently offers two payment plans. The first is $ 4.99 per month and comes with ads, while the commercial-free option is $ 9.99 per month. If you want to test it, the streaming platform is currently offering a one-month free trial, an offer that expires later this month.

Will you buy Paramount Plus? How do you feel about all these new reboots? Tell us in the comments.

