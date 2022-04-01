Signs Covid-19 spread is ‘slowing down’, says GP

According to the Irish College of General Practitioners’ COVID Lead, doctors have noticed a decrease in the number of people contacting them with questions related to COVID.

However Dr Nuala O’Connor told RTE’s Morning Ireland that although there are signs the virus is “slowing down”, there is “still a lot” in the community.

Last night it emerged that Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan was to review the seven-day isolation period, and then make a recommendation to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Dr O’Connor said it is entirely appropriate to review the advice on COVID isolation as new evidence emerges.

“We don’t expect changes in the immediate future,” she said.

In the interim it is important that people focus on the things they can do to help bring COVID…