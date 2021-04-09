Signs of Blood Cancer have ‘Attacked’ You – firstpostofindia

Blood cancer (also called leukemia, leukemia) is a malignant cancer.

When infected, the white blood cells in the patient’s body will suddenly increase. Normally, white blood cells are responsible for protecting the body, but when they mutate, a large number of white blood cells will become “aggressive” and cause harm to the body.

At that time, white blood cells will lack “food”, leading to the phenomenon of “eating” red blood cells, causing red blood cells to be destroyed gradually, patients with anemia lead to death.

Stomachache

Abdominal pain is one of the symptoms of Leukemia. It is the result of blood cancer cells accumulating in the kidneys, liver and spleen, causing the abdomen to enlarge. A painful stomach is often accompanied by loss of appetite and weight loss.

Anemia

Red blood cells deliver oxygen to the body through the blood, but an abnormal proliferation of white blood cells can interfere with this process. Anemia is one of the most common complications associated with blood cancer.

Easy to bruise

The most common symptoms associated with leukemia are easy bruising and uncontrolled bleeding. This happens because normal blood cells are constantly being replaced by abnormal young white blood cells. This causes the platelets (clotting factor) to be lost, and the blood cannot clot.

Rash, pimples or thrombocytopenic purpura on the body

One of the signs of leukemia is a low platelet count. When there are not enough of these blood-clotting cells in the body, the body will develop bruises and bleeding. Thrombocytopenic purpura occurs when small blood vessels rupture under the skin due to a low platelet count.

Night sweats

Night sweats can be one of the warning signs of leukemia.

Tired

The hemoglobin count drops when you have leukemia. Hemoglobin is the component in red blood cells responsible for oxygen transport. So when these cells die, you will feel more tired and short of breath than usual.

Chest pain, swelling of the feet

Persistent chest pain and swelling of the feet are common signs in leukemia patients with bleeding and blood clotting disorders.

Recurrent infections

The reduced number of white blood cells reduces the body’s ability to fight infections. This makes the patient more susceptible to infection.

Swollen lymph nodes

Cancer cells can accumulate in the lymph nodes. As a result, the lymph nodes under the arms, in the groin, chest, and neck may become swollen. Lymph nodes are small pea-shaped structures that help filter the blood.

Osteoarthritis pain

A common complication of leukemia is a pain in the bones and joints. Pain occurs because the bone marrow is filled with abnormal cells.

Shortness of breath

With acute T-cell leukemia, cancer cells tend to surround the thymus gland, causing pain and difficulty breathing. Other complications are wheezing and coughing.