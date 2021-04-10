Signs of pneumonia in children – firstpostofindia

ENTERTAINMENT

Signs of pneumonia in children

Signs of pneumonia in children
Pneumonia can be very serious, rapid progression can cause death if not detected early and treated promptly. The following are signs of pneumonia in children.

In children with pneumonia often have symptoms of tachypnea, this is the sign has the highest diagnostic value for pneumonia. According to WHO standards, children under 5 years of age breathe rapidly as follows: breathing rate of 60 times/minute or more for children under 2 months old; breathing rate of 50 times/minute or more for children 2 months – 12 months old; Breathing rate 40 times/minute or more for children 1-5 years old.

Parents or relatives can count the breathing when the baby is still or sleeping and have to count for 1 minute, for accurate results, count 2-3 times. If the child has severe pneumonia, there will be signs of withdrawal of the chest cavity. To detect this sign, you need to look at the lower chest (lower third) that is concave when the baby inhales. Note that, when only the soft part between the ribs or the area above the collarbone is recessed is not a sign of thoracic depression.

On the other hand, in children under 2 months old, if only a slight concave of the chest is withdrawn, there is no classification value because the child’s chest is still soft, so when breathing normally, it may also be slightly concave. Therefore, in these children, a strong indentation (deep concave and easy to see) is valuable for diagnosing pneumonia.

Another common symptom is a high fever. Symptoms of wheezing can be found in older children with Mycoplasma pneumonia. But this symptom is also easy to confuse with asthma without chest X-ray. Symptoms of nasal bulging, whimpering, poor feeding, irritability and lung examination abnormalities vary depending on the age of the child and the severity of the disease. Symptoms such as abstinence, whimpering, and central cyanosis may be indications of hypoxia, but these are not highly sensitive and specific. So when possible, it is necessary to measure oxygen saturation through the skin for children with respiratory distress or seeming to be seriously ill.

Diagnosis of pediatric pneumonia should be based on the aforementioned clinical symptoms and image of lesions on x-rays. lung. Based on the World Health Organization’s classification for the levels of pneumonia including very severe, severe and non-severe based on clinical symptoms, the clinician decides treatment options. support such as oxygen, rehydration, and specific antibiotics.

Very severe pneumonia with symptoms: The child has a cough or difficulty breathing plus at least one of the main symptoms are: cyanosis, convulsions, drowsiness or lethargy; not being able to drink or stop feeding or vomiting everything; Severe respiratory failure with symptoms of nodding with breathing rhythm and pulling the accessory muscles of the respiratory tract. In addition, there may be a number of additional symptoms including shortness of breath, swelling of the nose wings, moaning, chest shrinkage; hear the lungs, you can see alveolar fencing, tube blowing, and small moist crack; pleural rubbing sound.

Severe pneumonia: The child coughs or has difficulty breathing and has at least one of the main symptoms: chest shrinkage, inflated nose; groaning (in babies younger than 2 months), and no major signs of very severe pneumonia. In addition, the child may also have some of the other symptoms described in the very severe pneumonia. Non-severe

Pneumonia: Children with cough or difficulty breathing and shortness of breath, children under 2 months: breathing rate about 60 times/minute; Children from 2-12 months: breathing rate about 50 times/minute; children from 12 months to 5 years old: breathing rate about 40 times/minute; but not one of the main symptoms of severe or very severe pneumonia. Listening to the lungs, you can see a small amount of moisture.

