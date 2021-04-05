Sikh Jawan Tied His Turban On Bleeding Leg Of Soldier, Got Shot, Both Survive | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

LATEST

RAIPUR: Having been injured in the Maoist ambush, a Sikh security personnel took off his turban to tie the wounds of a fellow jawan during the encounter in the forests of Tarrem in restive Bijapur district in tribal Bastar region of Chhattisgarh.
Identified as constable Balraj singh of CRPF’s elite Commando Battalion for resolute Action (CoBRA), the commando was hit by bullet during Saturday’s Maoist attack and is presently under treatment at a hospital in state capital. As the injured jawans were struggling for help, the Sikh jawan took off his turban to tie the wounds of the fellow personnel.
Speaking to TOI, Balraj who sustained bullet injury on his stomach said, “We were firing back during the encounter after taking our positions when Maoists attacked us with UBGL that left my fellow personnel sub-inspector Abhishek Pande severely wounded. He was right beside me and his leg was profusely bleeding. A thought passed my mind, he would die if bleeding doesn’t stop. I looked for first-aid but it was exhausted as was used for other injured jawans.”
The brave soldier further said, “Seeing no way out, I took out my turban, tore it apart and tied it around the leg of my colleague. The bleeding stopped and Pande was back to firing. The encounter was so fierce and we fought valiantly leaving many Maoists neutralized and injured.”
Minutes later, Balraj took a lead to break the ambush and went out firing the bullets, it was then he was shot at and a bullet crossed his abdomen.
The doctor treating Balraj said that he was out of danger and would be ready to go back home but the doctor said it would be too soon to imagine them back on the battleground anytime sooner.
According to Special Director General of Police Rajinder Kumar Vij, some of the injured jawans had told this incident to him when he met them. The senior police officer also took to twitter to salute the Sikh Jawan.
SI Pande whose life Balraj saved is also out of danger and is recuperating at another private hospital in Raipur.
Meanwhile, a CRPF officer Sandeep Dwivedi, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital, told reporters that Maoists apparently had prior information about the movement of security forces.
“We had left for the operation in the night following information about presence of Maoists.The ambush took place while we were returning. It was a surprise attack but our personnel fought back and managed to break their ambush. We had suffered losses but we also inflicted causalities on the rebel side”, he said. He said the heavy presence of Maoist cadres and the way it was executed indicates the Maoists apparently had prior information about the movement of security forces.

