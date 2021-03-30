Sikkim TET 2021 Answer Key Released at Sikkimhrdd.org Hall Ticket Check Details Here

Candidates who waiting for the Answer Key of Sikkim TET 2021 because the Sikkim Human Resource Development Department had been released. If candidates want to check or download the answer key then they need to visit the official website of the board which is sikkimhrdd.org. Sikkim TET 2021 Answer Key has been released by the board because the candidates are waiting for it. So, the exam was held on 27th March 2021 and now the board has released the answer key of the exam for all the candidates. Also, the board will be very soon released the result of the exam.

Apart from this, candidates can also raise objections against any answer in the answer key. The last date of raising an objection is set to 4th April 2021 and before that, all the candidates have to raise their objection if they find any doubt in the answer key. After the objection of the candidates will be provided to the board then after some time another final answer key will be issued by the boards in which all the answers will be provided correctly. Here we providing all the information related to the check and download the answer key. Also, you will get the steps to raise objections against any answer.

First, you have to visit the official portal of the Sikkim Human Resource Development Department which is sikkimhrdd.org.

On the homepage, click on the link “News and Announcements”. When you land on the new page then click on the link where you read “FIND HERE STET (MARCH 2021) ANSWER KEY ALONG WITH CHALLENGE FORM LINK IN IT”.

When you successfully login to your student identity then you will get your Sikkim TET 2021 Answer Key.

Check it carefully and download it for future reference.

Apart from this, you will also get a Challenge Form just down the answer key.

You can raise your objection by filling the form and submit it.

So, all the details related to the answer key released by the board are given above. You will very easily get every single detail to check or download the Sikkim TET 2021 Answer Key. We will also give you accurate information to raise objections against the answer key. A very huge number of candidates are waiting for the answer key because they want to know the answers to the question that they faced in the exam. So, stay connected with us to know more information that helps you to keep your identity up to date with the current updates.