Silambarasan TR’s Maanaadu’s the first single to release on the occasion of Ramzan!

MAANAADU

The followers and social media consultants are repeatedly sharing the Political motion thriller Maanaadu starring Silambarasan TR to launch the primary single on the special day of Ramzan on 14 Might 2021. The movie is about Abdul Khaaliq, a younger Muslim performed by the Silambarasan TR. Additionally, Silambarasan TR was working arduous to complete taking pictures for the movie.

Earlier, the movie was destined for a theatrical launch on the special day of Ramzan, however as a result of current surge in COVID-19 pandemic instances that has led to limitations within the filming process. Thus, the Silambarasan TR has pushed the identical.

In keeping with the sources, the crew and solid had been to fly to the Maldives to shoot the movie’s remaining half. Thus, the followers might anticipate the movie to be out quickly.

Maanaadu movie: Star solid

The followers might witness the next stars within the movie

  • Silambarasan TR
  • Kalyani Priyadarshan,
  • SJ Suryah,
  • Karunakaran,
  • Bharathiraja,
  • Premgi Amaran,
  • Aravind Akash,
  • SA Chandrasekhar, and a number of other others.

Venkat Prabhu is the director of the movie. Suresh Kamatchi is the producer of the movie. The followers might witness Kalyani Priyadarshan taking part in reverse Silambarasan TR. The filmmaker turned actor SJ Suryah is the villain within the film. Lastly, the movie has music by the well-known Yuvan Shankar Raja.

Maanaadu movie: Updates for the Launch date

The followers might anticipate the movie in July now. The movie is all set to launch the primary single on Ramzan on 14th Might 2021.

