Silk Sonic Grammy Means Bruno Mars Sets Record

love the grammy Bruno Mars, After the 2022 Grammys aired on Sunday night, April 3, his total number of awards during his career increased to 15. First song he released with collaborator Anderson Paki As silk sonic“Leave the Door Open,” swept all four of its nominations, including Record of the Year, meaning Mars is now tied Paul SimonThe record for the most awarded artist in the category.

Simon won two record titles of the year as one half of a musical duo, as did Mars on April 3. Simon and Garfunkel Prabal Robinson for “Mrs.” (1969) and “Bridge Over Troubled Water” (1971). And then Simon won singles for “Graceland” (1988).

The victory of Mars is the same as the victory of Simon…