Silk Sonic Opens the 2022 Grammys Then Takes Home the First Award of the Evening

Silk Sonic Opens the 2022 Grammys Then Takes Home the First Award of the Evening

By Melissa Romualdi,

Silk Sonic made its 2022 Grammy debut with a special performance of their song “777”.

Anderson.Pak and Bruno Mars matched in stunning white embellished outfits as they performed with a full band.

READ MORE: Michael Buble was ‘in love’ with Mariah Carey as soon as he saw a photo of her, shared Bruno Mars song that left him in tears

The duo made their TV debut as Silk Sonic at last year’s Grammys, where they performed “Leave the Door Open.”

Thanks to the hit song, Sonic Silk has taken home the first Grammy…


Read Full News