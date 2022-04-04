Silk Sonic Wins Record of the Year for “Leave the Door Open” at the 2022 Grammys

Silk Sonic, a collaborative project between Bruno Mars and Anderson.Pak, has won Record of the Year for their song “Leave the Door Open”. They defeated ABBA, Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and SZA and John Battist. Nominees also included Billie Eilish, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Brandi Carlile and Lil Nas X. During his acceptance speech, Anderson.Pak joked about trying to stay polite while “broadening” his categories and Mars casually smoked a cigarette.

After debuting live at the 2021 Grammys in March, the duo released their first album An Evening with the Silk Sonic in November. “Leave the Door Open” also won Song of the Year, Best R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song at tonight’s ceremony.

