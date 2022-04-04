Silk Sonic’s ‘Leave the Door Open’ wins song of the year at the 2022 Grammys

Silk Sonic, the dynamic duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson.Pak, has won Song of the Year at the 2022 Grammys for their retro-funk ballad “Leave the Door Open.”

Mars and .Pak, with co-authors Brandon Anderson, Durnst Emil II and Christopher Brody Brown, Beat out Olivia Rodrigo’s breakout smash “Drivers License,” Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever,” Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” and six other contenders. Silk Sonic has also been nominated for Record of the Year.

Song of the Year recognizes songwriting.

This is the third win for Sonic Silk, which made its network television debut with the song at the 2021 awards ceremony. There, wearing matching orange leisure suits and polyester shirts with collars of 405, Mars and .Pak seduced onlookers as if they had…