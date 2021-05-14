Silver Villa Contatsants Names, Dome Session and Elimination Updates!

Hey guys, after a long gap of days the weekend is here which means many reality shows in the lineup to provide you with all sorts of amusement to make your weekend more exciting and relaxing. From this line-up, the most anticipated and youth favorite dating reality show “Splitsvilla 13” is returned with another firing episode. The show has already created another level of hustle amongst the audiences and they loved to watch contestants’ ugly fights, tough competition, and manipulating strategies in order to save their place on the show. Some staggering surprises and a much-anticipated dome session is back on this weekend and let’s see who is going to be eliminated this weekend.

MTV Splitsvilla 13 14th May Episode

The audiences will love this episode as they will be going to be a witness to a lot of surprises. Nikhil and Avantika or Jay and Aditi won the task during a startling Golden opportunity performance. Though the main highlight of the episode is on the unsafe contestants. The contestants who are unsafe this weekend are Vyomesh and Arushi and Nikita and Samarthya. Who is going to eliminate this week and there will be one or two contestants are going back to their home is the most interesting and heartbreaking part of the episode.

The repercussion of failing in the Golden Opportunity challenge is always destructive. As a consequence, the possibility of failure in order to attain the reputable Golden Villa position emerge largely. In the upcoming 11th episode of S13, the three participants lost the chance to carry on with their safe run. The most important ideal match test chance is a failure as a consequence. In the upcoming episode, the show will attribute an engrossing reversal of events because three participants drop their ” Golden Opportunity”. The three contestants who will enter the Silver Vill this weekend are Avantika, Vyomesh, and Arushi.

As the viewers already watched in the previous episodes that Kevin and Kat were the first ideal match of the S13. Though the Splitsvilla receives their second ideal match in the Saturday episode and the propulsion of performance approval Aditi and Jay might be the second ideal match of this season. A lot of fun and frolic will be seen in the dome session and the contestants will also do the verbal pitch. In short, a lot of amusement and fun is going to be witnessed on the show which gives the full package of entertainment. Grab the episode of “Splitsvilla 13” on the MTV Channel at 07:30 PM and read our further articles.