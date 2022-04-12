Silverchair singer, Daniel Johns, pleads guilty to high-class drink-driving

Silverchair’s lead singer, Daniel Johns, has pleaded guilty to a high-grade drink-driving incident in which no one was seriously injured.

Johns, 42, was driving north on Pacific Highway at North Arm Cove at around 10:30 p.m. on March 23 when his gray SUV veered off the wrong side of the road and collided with an oncoming van.

Johns, 42, was driving north on Pacific Highway at North Arm Cove at around 10:30 p.m. on March 23 when his gray SUV veered off the wrong side of the road and collided with an oncoming van.

Both vehicles came to rest in a nature strip by the side of the road, although the van was tilted on its side. Emergency services were then called.