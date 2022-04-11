Silverchair’s Daniel Johns confesses to driving under the influence of alcohol, may face jail

Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns could face a prison sentence if he pleads guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Last month, it was revealed that 42-year-old Johns had entered rehab after being charged with high-class drink-driving following a collision with a vehicle in the Australian New South Wales Hunter area.

Johns was absent from a court hearing in the Hunter area today (April 11) after his lawyer filed a guilty plea on his behalf.

As Guardian Reports, Johns’ attorney Brian Wrench told Magistrate Ian Cheetham that the mental toll would cause Johns to be prosecuted, but Cheetham told the local court at Raymond Terrace that the crime was too serious in nature. Likely – and Johns could face a prison sentence.

