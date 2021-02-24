“Silverstone is not a tight stadium” – British Grand Prix to be staged this season with a full house? | sport

“Silverstone is not a tight stadium” – The British Grand Prix is ​​expected to be staged this season with a full house, but venue owners are not making any guarantees.

Silverstone is the most prestigious venue in the Formula 1 calendar, with a crowd of around 140,000 for the race. Last season, the venue had two races – the British and the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Capturing @SChecoPerezFirst ride in the bull # Charge 4 pic.twitter.com/T8KGWxvLtF – Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) 23 February, 2021

But both races were without an audience of rigid Kovid-19 protocols. This time, however, there is a good possibility that there may be a full house. All depends on the positive effect of regulation that fans can return to outdoor sports venues from May 17.

Silverstone boss wants a great British Grand Prix

Silverstone boss Stuart Pringle confirmed his desire to host a full house for this season’s British Grand Prix. The seats are spread over 3.5 miles, giving them the benefit of other sports facilities. The site naturally suffered damage last year, and the move could help get them back on track financially.

“A whole crowd is still on the table. Silverstone is not a tight stadium in the same way that a football stadium or tennis court is. Our 100,000 grandstand seats are spread over three and a half miles.

“We have got a lot of space, we are absolutely outdoor, we have a lot of entrances and exits. Anything is possible, but it has also been clarified that this is far from guaranteed. “

“It has been very difficult. We had no revenue, but all the costs of keeping the 550-acre site licensed, serviceable, and able to return.

“I want the 2021 British Grand Prix to be with the largest number of fans as possible. This is very important for Silverstone so it is safe to do whatever we do to play our part in doing this.

He said, ‘I expect strong demand from the public for this. They want to come fully so we have to create an environment where they are able to do so. “

Read also: Silverstone F1 2021 Tickets: Where to buy tickets for Formula One Silverstone Grand Prix?