Silvina Luna left Hotel de los Famosos due to health problems

“They gave me high standards, so I’m going to the hospital now so they can level me up,” he remarked, as the pain overcame him and he lay on a stretcher after a fever and bloodshot eyes.

“I’m used to it, those are the episodes that I have from time to time. I thought I was going to be able to keep it here”, he lamented, saying in front of his teammates that he was in the competition. Wanted to remain, but his health did not allow it.

“It is a little normal in my life, it happens to me sometimes. I didn’t think it would happen to me so soon,” she assured, while the rest of the celebrities hugged her and showed their affection.

“I started to feel a lot of breakage, apart from bruises and cuts. And his eyes were very red. I talked to my doctor…