Simbu makes a surprising visit to ‘Cook With Comali’ winner Kani’s house – TMT

The photograph of Simbu, Rakshan, and Mahath going to Kani’s home, the winner of the title of Prepare dinner with Comali 2, and consuming spicy ‘kara kozhambu’ is now going viral social media. Over the previous few months, Vijay TV’s common present ‘Prepare dinner with Comali’ has aired.

It’s noteworthy that the present obtained an enormous fan base, and the comedy on the present captivated everybody past simply the cooking present. Each cooks and comalis offered quite a lot of laughter for the viewers, which made this present an enormous success.

It was revealed that Kani had grow to be the winner of Prepare dinner with Comali 2 on the current Grand Finale of the present. She was given a prize of Rs 5 lakhs. It was recognized that Simbu had come as a particular visitor through the grand finale of the present after which informed Kani that I’m very desirous to eat your particular ‘kara kuzhambu.’

In accordance with earlier stories, Simbu, Mahath, and Rakshan had gone to Kani’s home to get pleasure from her ‘kara kuzhambu.’ Director Thiru, the husband of Kani, has shared on Twitter that the trio ‘Simbu, Mahath, and Rakshan visited our residence. Their go to was an important shock, and I believe they’d have loved Kani’s Kara Kuzhambu.’ This photograph is at present going viral on social media.