Simon Biles Fell In An Love With NFL Player

Loading...

Olympic gymnast Simon Bile May still be only a 23-year-old athlete, but he is already the most decorated American gymnast of all time. Four time Olympic gold medalist Has won a combined 30 Olympic and Tech Championship medals, making her the queen of tumbling.

Loading...

At 19, the 4-foot-8 flipping sensation took the world into a storm 2016 Summer Olympics Left his way in Rio de Janeiro and in the record books. Behind the dazzling floor routine and high-flying vault, Biles set an American record for the most gold medals in women’s gymnastics at a single Olympics.

Loading...

watch the video

Loading...

Bile has proven to be more than just an athlete on the mat. She played a major role in landing former gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar, who He said she was sexually abused (As well as more than 200 other athletes), and USA Gymnastics, which he Said that hide the investigation from him.

Loading...

Was training for american athlete 2020 Tokyo Olympics COVID-19 was delayed until the following year. During this time, Biles made some big life choices, including separating from her boyfriend of three years and starting a relationship with a professional athlete.

Loading...

Simon biles’s boyfriend jonathan owens

See this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

See this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

related: The net worth of Simon Biles is surprisingly low given his stardom.

Loading...

Siimone Biles is dating NFL player Jonathan Owens. He first Posted piggyback ride pictures In July 2020 with the Houston Texans safety on Instagram Story celebrating his 25th birthday. He then posted, which looks like an “Instagram official” with the caption on August 3 of that year. “It’s just us.”

Loading...

Bile recently posted Owens photo On Valentine’s Day in 2021. Owens also frequently posts about himself. Instagram account.

Loading...

So who is it Jonathan Owens close friend? Owens played his college ball at Missouri Western State, a Division-II school in St. Joseph, Missouri. The 25-year-old is from St. Louis.

Loading...

At 5-foot-10, with 210 pounds, Owens signed with the Arizona Cardinals Unconditional free agent After the 2018 NFL Draft. He was waived by the Cardinals in 2019 and later signed by the Texans, where he spent time in the practice squad and active roster. He appeared in one game in 2019 and six games in 2020.

Loading...

Ovens has a very good sense of humor. Bile posted one of them, Ticketock, wearing each other’s clothes, and it is hilarious:

Loading...

Some entertainment for your night

ENJOY / Tick Talk: therealimonebiles pic.twitter.com/vUVmyigdKD – Simon Biles (@Simone_Biles) 19 July 2020

Although Biles is the biggest name in US gymnastics, she does not like Los Angeles or New York City. that Reportedly lives in Houston, Which idealizes her relationship with the Texas player.

Loading...

Stacy Erwin Jr., Simone Biles’ ex-boyfriend.

Favorite time of the year with my favorite person pic.twitter.com/8ph8PpPeim – Simon Biles (@Simone_Biles) 25 December 2018

Biles had been dating fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. for three years and loved everything in love.

Loading...

Erwin, Joe A. Former michigan wolverine gymnast And, according to eonline.com, Was the director and head coach of the men’s gymnastics program at the Tech Champions Center in Spring, Texas, and also spent some time Working with WWE, Was easily Biles’ biggest fan during their relationship.

Loading...

He Went viral in 2019 A video was posted of him cheering on his Olympian girlfriend while watching her compete on TV during the Tech Championships. She won five gold medals, so it is safe to say that she was happy.

Loading...

According to The people magazine, Biles and Erwin went public with their relationship in 2017 when he accompanied her to the induction into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame. He also called him “the man of his dreams”.

Loading...

Biles and Ervin met for the first time at the 2014 P&G Championship The peopleHas a website. It is a long time and they have known each other for so long. Perhaps she was looking for a ring instead of a medal.

Loading...

Why did they break up?

Simone Biles and Stacey Erwin Jr. are living their best lives in Belize. pic.twitter.com/bCiaa0OcOR – MooreInfo (@moor information) 5 December 2019

Simon biles confirmed cover story For the August issue of the trend She and her fellow gymnast lovers participated in the beginning of March during the coronovirus epidemic. Her fans noticed that she did not wish her birthday on social media on March 14, a sign of the two’s separation after three years of dating.

Loading...

“It’s hard to be young and grow into a relationship and then end it,” the female gymnast Told the trend magazine. “But it was the best.”

Loading...

Biles then opted out of her Instagram. Now, her feed includes pictures of her sitting pool in a bikini and supporting Black Lives Matter. You can expect a lot more with your new boyfriend, Mr. Owens.

Loading...

This post was originally published on August 4, 2020 before updating.