Simon Cole: A Tribute

News of the death of former Leicestershire Police Chief Constable Simon Cole has left many of us here at De Montfort University in shock and grief.

For more than a decade, Simon led the county’s police service and when he retired, just 12 days before he died, he was the longest-serving chief constable in England and Wales.

This is a clear mark of the quality of his leadership and the energy and charisma he brought to the role, and to the nation as a whole.

He embodied these qualities as a member of our Board of Governors. For three years, between 2017 and 2020, he played an active role in the university community, participating in board meetings and helping to advise on strategic decisions.

But other than that, Simon was always eager to meet with students and support projects…