Simon Coveney evacuated from Belfast event after van hijacked at gunpoint

Simon Coveney was flagged off an event in Belfast this morning after a vehicle was hijacked at gunpoint, a device was installed in it, and the driver was forced to make it to the event, when The Foreign Minister was speaking.

Mr Coveney was addressing an event of the John and Pat Hume Foundation at the Houben Center in North Belfast.

Video from the livestreamed event shows Mr Coveney being approached by a staff member during his speech, before suddenly ending his talk and leaving the room. It is understood that a van was hijacked at gunpoint on Shankill Road and the driver was forced to drive to a nearby Catholic church, where it is understood that a wedding was underway. According to the reports, a canister was kept in the van. Police set up a 400-metre exclusion zone around the site. Mr. Coveney is…

