LATEST

Simon Coveney evacuated from Belfast event after van hijacked at gunpoint

Posted on
Simon Coveney evacuated from Belfast event after van hijacked at gunpoint

Simon Coveney was flagged off an event in Belfast this morning after a vehicle was hijacked at gunpoint, a device was installed in it, and the driver was forced to make it to the event, when The Foreign Minister was speaking.

Mr Coveney was addressing an event of the John and Pat Hume Foundation at the Houben Center in North Belfast.

Video from the livestreamed event shows Mr Coveney being approached by a staff member during his speech, before suddenly ending his talk and leaving the room.

It is understood that a van was hijacked at gunpoint on Shankill Road and the driver was forced to drive to a nearby Catholic church, where it is understood that a wedding was underway. According to the reports, a canister was kept in the van.

Police set up a 400-metre exclusion zone around the site.

Mr. Coveney is…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

655
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
544
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
479
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
453
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
434
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
410
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
396
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
395
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top