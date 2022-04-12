Simon Cowell eats beans on toast before date with fiancé Lauren to avoid eating in public

Simon Cowell has revealed that he scoffs at a plate of beans on toast with his fiancée Lauren Silverman before heading to a lavish restaurant where he won’t eat anything.

The 62-year-old music mogul admitted that he has developed a habit of avoiding eating in public and ‘wouldn’t like anything on the menu’ anyway.

After losing 20Ibs over the past two years, he changed his lifestyle in 2020 after breaking his back when he crashed his electric bike near his Malibu home.

Refuting rumors of weight loss surgery, he told sun: ‘I’m not a big eater. I don’t enjoy it that much. I would rather drink beer than eat…