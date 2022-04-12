Simon Cowell eats classic snack at home to avoid eating out in public

Simon Cowell confesses that he eats a classic snack at home to avoid eating out in public.

Britain’s Got Talent judge, 62, has lost more than three stone following an order from her doctor, who said she needed to shed pounds and dramatically change her lifestyle.

Simon, who shares 8-year-old son Eric with fiancé Lauren Silverman, denies he had weight-loss surgery, and admits he eats a retro meal before going out.

The music mogul confesses that he tucks in a plate of beans on toast before going out to dinner with Lauren because he knows he won’t like anything on the menu.

“I’m not a big foodie. I don’t enjoy it that much. I’d rather drink beer than eat any day of the week,” he told The Sun.