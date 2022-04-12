Simon Cowell has a theory as to why his ‘horrible’ bike accident ‘had to happen’

If you break your back in a bike accident, you might think that (a) you’ll get rid of the bike and (b) you’ll be very upset by the whole situation, but that’s not the case for Simon Cowell.

The music mogul made headlines in 2020 after breaking his back in an accident on his e-bike in Los Angeles. He had to undergo six hours of surgery, in which a metal rod was inserted.

After being out of action for months, Simon was pictured in an arm cast earlier this year when he got off his bike again after he hit a tumble on the handlebars while riding near his home in west London. took.

But the head judge of Britain’s Got Talent remains adamant, in fact saying he believes it “had to happen” despite the crash being “horrible”.