Simon Cowell looks completely different after removing face fillers from ‘horror film’

Simon Cowell looks completely different in his latest look after removing his “horror movie” facial fillers and Botox.

The talent show judge recently explained the reason why he changed his mind and disbanded the fillers.

He explained that he knew “enough was enough” after his son Eric laughed in his face.

Read more: The X Factor’s Simon Cowell Reveals ‘Scared’ About Five-Year-Old Son Eric Being Bullied

America’s Got Talent star joins her co-judges on the red carpet for the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022.

She was seen alongside Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and host Terry Crews.

Simon said: “There was a phase where I probably went too far. I saw a picture of myself from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me…