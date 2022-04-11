Simon Cowell looks unrecognizable after major lifestyle change

Simon Cowell looks unrecognizable after major lifestyle change

Simon Cowell looks completely unrecognizable as he decided to forgo a cosmetic procedure he had been going through for years.

Some eyebrows raised when the boss of Britain’s Got Talent appeared here Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards.

The 62-year-old has undergone a massive physical transformation after stopping his facial fillers and radically changing his diet to reduce three stones.

Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews are seen at Cold Stone Creamery backstage during the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. Pic: Vivian Killilia/Getty Images for Cold Stone Creamery

Simon was dressed in his usual gray long-sleeved top and black trousers at the awards ceremony in Santa Monica, Calif.

He came along with his America’s Got Talent co-stars Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara, Howie…


Read Full News