Simon Cowell on ‘difficult’ decision to end BGT during COVID pandemic

Simon Cowell has detailed last year’s “difficult decision” to ax Britain’s Got Talent amid the Covid pandemic. The reality TV supremo said that he was “nervous” about making the show as a new version started hitting the country and the series was called off just weeks before the auditions were to begin.

However, Cowell will reunite with judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams and host Ant & Dec when the show returns later this week.

He said: “As much as I didn’t want to make the show last year, we couldn’t do it at the time, it would have been literally impossible. We had to stop it at the last minute, it was a tough decision but it was the right one.

“I think from the back of it, when we all got back together, I think we realized how …