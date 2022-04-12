Simon Cowell shows filler-free face for the first time in decades after Botox's 'horror show'

Simon Cowell is as famous for his cosmetic surgery choices as he is from his TV shows.

The famously tough X Factor judge promised never to have Botox again after looking like “something from a horror movie” from a few failed jobs.

The 62-year-old music mogul wowed fans with her filler-free face at Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards for the first time in two decades, Mirror writes.

They told sun: “There was a stage where I might have gone too far. I saw a picture of myself from ‘before’ the other day, and at first didn’t recognize it as myself.

Simon Cowell attends the “America’s Got Talent” Season 14 Live Show red carpet
Simon felt he took fillers too far at one point
