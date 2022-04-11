Simon Cowell shows off a more natural look at Kids’ Choice Awards

Cowell has opened up about his changing appearance (Picture: Getty/Rex)

Simon Cowell walks into the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2022 after opening up on his ‘horror film’ fillers.

The 62-year-old media mogul was seen sporting a more natural look while attending the ceremony in Santa Monica, California, where America’s Got Talent won the Best Reality Show award.

Full beard and smiling for the cameras, Simon seemed to be in good spirits, having recently given up on Botox after deciding he had treatment that made him look ‘like a horror movie’.

Instead, he turned to a healthy diet to fight the natural effects of aging.

‘There was a phase where I probably went too far. I saw a picture of myself from there…