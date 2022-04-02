Simon Harmer’s all-round show puts Proteas on top, Bangla Tigers trail by 269 runs

Simon Harmer and Temba Bavuma were at their brilliant best for South Africa vs Bangladesh.

Simon Harmer’s superb all-round performance and a gritty knock by Temba Bavuma the hosts in a solid position against Bangladesh at stumps on Day 2 of the first Test of the two-match series on Friday.

Harmer first added 38 crucial runs with the bat, stitching crucial partnerships with Lizaad Williams and Duanne Olivier for the ninth and tenth wicket respectively to guide South Africa to a first-innings total of 367 before spinning a web around Bangladesh with a four-fer.

Bangladesh were 98-4 at stumps on Day 2 with Mahmudul Hasan Joy (44 not out) and Taskin Ahmed (0 not out) unbeaten at the crease.