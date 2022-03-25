Simon Jordan suggests what Jermain Defoe should do next after shock Sunderland departure

Former Crystal Palace boss Simon Jordan believes Jermaine Defoe should give up coaching after retiring from professional football. Defoe announced he was hanging up his boots in a lengthy statement Wednesday, two months after returning to Sunderland.

The 39-year-old enjoyed an illustrious playing career as he was capped 57 times by England, as well as scoring 163 goals in 500 Premier League appearances. 34 of those goals came while he was with the Black Cats, where he not only established himself as a legend on the pitch, but also pulled it off because of his relationship with Bradley Lowery.

Defoe was one of the most violent strikers of his generation, his sharp finishing and quick pace allowing him to become one of the best…