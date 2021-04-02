ENTERTAINMENT

Simran Mahendrawal Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Career and More

Simran Mahendrawal Bio

Simran Mahendrawal is an India-born actress, and model, actively working in the Indian Hindi TV media industry. She was born on 13 October 1995, in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, India. She is known for her appearance in many Tv serial and Web series like “Naagin 5”, “MTV Splitsvilla” etc. Her Television debut happens in Splitsvilla season 7. Simran was always interested in acting and dancing since childhood, and participate in school shows. Her father Raj Kumar Mahendrawal is a businessman and her mother Sonam Mahendrawal is a housewife. In 2015, She won the modeling competition named “Top Model of The World”.

Simran Mahendrawal Biography

Simran Mahendrawal was born and brought up in Delhi in an upper-middle-class family. She loves to visit her parents a lot. She studied in Model School in Delhi till the 12th standard. In 2013 she got her to break into the modeling world via the coming second runner-up in “Clean and Clear Delhi Times Fresh Face 2013”. Her 1st TV appearance was in MTV Splitsvilla 2013 as a contestant.

Simran Mahendrawal Bio
Full Name Simran Mahendrawal
Nick Name (s) Simi
Date of Birth 13 October 1995
Birth Place Delhi
Working Field Acting, Modelling
Ethnicity Indian
Zodiac Sign Libra
Hair Color/ Type Dark Brown
Eye Color Dark Brown
Religion Hindu
Father Name Raj Kumar Mahendrawal
Mother Name Sonam Mahendrawal
Marital Status Single
Relationship(s) N/A
First TV MTV Splitsvilla
First Modeling competition Clean and Clear Delhi Times Fresh Face
Known For MTV Splitsvilla
Naagin 5
Miss Thailand Wedding Destination
Net Worth $1.5 Million Dollars

Social Media Accounts

Simran Mahendrawal Career

Simran made her debut in the MTV reality tv show ‘Splitsvilla’ in the year 2013. After her debut, she won many beauty competitions and later cast in colors tv most popular serial Naagin as Naina. Some awards show won/participated by her is Femina Miss India Delhi 2015, Indian Princess 2015, Bangkok, Top Models of the World 2015, India Runway Week, INIFD Rajkot 2018, Amazon India Fashion Week, Pearl Port Folio 2019. She works with many popular brands like Honda, Ford, and many cosmetic brands too.

Simran Mahendrawal Measurements

Body Measurements 34-26-35
Height 5′ 6″ Feet
Weight 59 kg
Dress Size 5 (US)
Shoes Size 9 (US)
Body Shape Hourglass slim
Chest Size 34 inches
Waist Size 26 inches
Hips Size 35 inches

Some Facts About Simran Mahendrawal
  • She loves to traveling in mountais and have a youtube channel “The Mountain Girl”
  • Her 1st appearance was on MTV.
  • She doesn’t have any tattoo.
  • She was never a good student, but always intreted in arts and culture and travelling activties.
  • She was trained under Terence Lewis for her dance apparance in music videos.
  • Her relationship is a mistry for ther media.
  • Recently she become popular among the masses due to her role in “Naagin 5“.
