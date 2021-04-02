Simran Mahendrawal Wiki, Age, Height, Biography, Career and More

Simran Mahendrawal is an India-born actress, and model, actively working in the Indian Hindi TV media industry. She was born on 13 October 1995, in Mussoorie, Uttarakhand, India. She is known for her appearance in many Tv serial and Web series like “Naagin 5”, “MTV Splitsvilla” etc. Her Television debut happens in Splitsvilla season 7. Simran was always interested in acting and dancing since childhood, and participate in school shows. Her father Raj Kumar Mahendrawal is a businessman and her mother Sonam Mahendrawal is a housewife. In 2015, She won the modeling competition named “Top Model of The World”.

Simran Mahendrawal was born and brought up in Delhi in an upper-middle-class family. She loves to visit her parents a lot. She studied in Model School in Delhi till the 12th standard. In 2013 she got her to break into the modeling world via the coming second runner-up in “Clean and Clear Delhi Times Fresh Face 2013”. Her 1st TV appearance was in MTV Splitsvilla 2013 as a contestant.

Full Name Simran Mahendrawal Nick Name (s) Simi Date of Birth 13 October 1995 Birth Place Delhi Working Field Acting, Modelling Ethnicity Indian Zodiac Sign Libra Hair Color/ Type Dark Brown Eye Color Dark Brown Religion Hindu Father Name Raj Kumar Mahendrawal Mother Name Sonam Mahendrawal Marital Status Single Relationship(s) N/A First TV MTV Splitsvilla First Modeling competition Clean and Clear Delhi Times Fresh Face Known For MTV Splitsvilla

Naagin 5

Miss Thailand Wedding Destination Net Worth $1.5 Million Dollars

Simran made her debut in the MTV reality tv show ‘Splitsvilla’ in the year 2013. After her debut, she won many beauty competitions and later cast in colors tv most popular serial Naagin as Naina. Some awards show won/participated by her is Femina Miss India Delhi 2015, Indian Princess 2015, Bangkok, Top Models of the World 2015, India Runway Week, INIFD Rajkot 2018, Amazon India Fashion Week, Pearl Port Folio 2019. She works with many popular brands like Honda, Ford, and many cosmetic brands too.

Body Measurements 34-26-35 Height 5′ 6″ Feet Weight 59 kg Dress Size 5 (US) Shoes Size 9 (US) Body Shape Hourglass slim Chest Size 34 inches Waist Size 26 inches Hips Size 35 inches

