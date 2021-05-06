ENTERTAINMENT

Simran Mishrikoti​ Wiki, Biography, Age, Images, Movies, Series.

Simran mishrikoti is an Indian model and film actress who primarily works in Bollywood, Iranian and Kannada movies. She hails from Karnataka. Before stepping into an acting career, she worked as a cabin crew for 6 years with Qatar Airways. She started her acting debut in an Iranian- Indian drama titled “Hello Mumbai: Salaam Mumbai” (2016) directed by Ghorban Mohammadpour. Followed by the Hindi romantic thriller film Machine. She is popularly known for her performances in Jamtara (2020). Currently, she is working on the Hai Taubba web series from ALT Balaji originals.

