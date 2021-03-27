Simran Natekar (Actress) Bio, Wiki, Age, Instagram, Fav & Images » todayssnews

LATEST

Simran Natekar is an Indian actress. She was Born into the world on 12 December 1997 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She for probably the most half works in Hindi language. Simran made her introduction with the sequential Bandhan Saat Janmo Ka in 2009. In 2010, she confirmed up in Bollywood movie Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai. Simran likewise labored in Gujarati language.

Simran Natekar is an Indian actress. She works within the Bollywood movie and TV trade. Her profession started with ads and he or she has over 150 Ads to her credit score. Her first TV serial was Bandhan Saat Janmo Ka on Colours and her first main function movie was in Yash Raj Movies’ Daawat-e-ishq.

Contents hide
1 Simran natekar Biography
2 Simran natekar Instagram
3 Simran natekar on Social Media
3.1 Instagram
3.2 Fb
3.3 Twitter
4 Simran natekar Favorites
5 Simran natekar Movies
6 Simran natekar Photos

Simran natekar Biography

Identify Simran natekar
Actual Identify Simran natekar
Nickname Simran
Career Actress
Date of Start 12 December, 1997
Age 24 years outdated (in 2021)
Zodiac signal Sagittarius
Father Identify Not Identified
Mom Identify Not Identified
Siblings Brother(s):Not Identified
Sister(s): Not Identified
Faith Hindu
Academic Qualification Not Identified
Faculty Not Identified
Faculty Not Identified
Debut TV sequence – Bandhan Saat Janmo Ka (2009)
Bollywood Movie – Jaane Kahan Se aayi hai (2010)
Gujarati Movie – Better of Luck Laalu (2017)
Hobbies Buying, Travelling, Dancing
Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian
Married No
Ex-Boyfriends No
Husband / Boyfriends No
Youngsters No
Present Metropolis Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Simran natekar Instagram

Simran natekar on Social Media

Instagram

Fb

Twitter

Simran natekar Favorites

Hobbies: Travelling, Singing

Favourite Actor: Ranveer Singh , Varun Dhawan

Fav Film: Not Identified

Favourite Actress: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone

Favourite Meals: Chocolate, Ice Cream, Pizza

Favourite Vacation spot: London, Goa

Favourite Coloration: Purple & White

Fav Sportsman: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Simran natekar Movies

Peak In ft – 5 Ft 2 Inches
In cm – 1.58cm
In meters – 1.58meters
Weight In Kilograms – 50kg
In Kilos – 110lbs
Physique Measurements
BRA SIZE/BREAST:
Waist :
Hips :		 34-26-34
34inches
26inches
34inches
Eye Coloration

Darkish Brown
Hair Coloration

Black

Simran natekar Photos

