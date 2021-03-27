Simran Natekar (Actress) Bio, Wiki, Age, Instagram, Fav & Images » todayssnews

Simran Natekar is an Indian actress. She was Born into the world on 12 December 1997 in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. She for probably the most half works in Hindi language. Simran made her introduction with the sequential Bandhan Saat Janmo Ka in 2009. In 2010, she confirmed up in Bollywood movie Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai. Simran likewise labored in Gujarati language.
Simran Natekar is an Indian actress. She works within the Bollywood movie and TV trade. Her profession started with ads and he or she has over 150 Ads to her credit score. Her first TV serial was Bandhan Saat Janmo Ka on Colours and her first main function movie was in Yash Raj Movies’ Daawat-e-ishq.
Simran natekar Biography
|Identify
|Simran natekar
|Actual Identify
|Simran natekar
|Nickname
|Simran
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Start
|12 December, 1997
|Age
|24 years outdated (in 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|Sagittarius
|Father Identify
|Not Identified
|Mom Identify
|Not Identified
|Siblings
|Brother(s):Not Identified
Sister(s): Not Identified
|Faith
|Hindu
|Academic Qualification
|Not Identified
|Faculty
|Not Identified
|Faculty
|Not Identified
|Debut
|TV sequence – Bandhan Saat Janmo Ka (2009)
Bollywood Movie – Jaane Kahan Se aayi hai (2010)
Gujarati Movie – Better of Luck Laalu (2017)
|Hobbies
|Buying, Travelling, Dancing
|Birthplace
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|Married
|No
|Ex-Boyfriends
|No
|Husband / Boyfriends
|No
|Youngsters
|No
|Present Metropolis
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Simran natekar Instagram
Simran natekar on Social Media
Fb
Simran natekar Favorites
Hobbies: Travelling, Singing
Favourite Actor: Ranveer Singh , Varun Dhawan
Fav Film: Not Identified
Favourite Actress: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone
Favourite Meals: Chocolate, Ice Cream, Pizza
Favourite Vacation spot: London, Goa
Favourite Coloration: Purple & White
Fav Sportsman: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma
Simran natekar Movies
|Peak
|In ft – 5 Ft 2 Inches
In cm – 1.58cm
In meters – 1.58meters
|Weight
|In Kilograms – 50kg
In Kilos – 110lbs
|Physique Measurements
BRA SIZE/BREAST:
Waist :
Hips :
|34-26-34
34inches
26inches
34inches
|Eye Coloration
|
Darkish Brown
|Hair Coloration
|
Black