Simultaneous program: With the increase, they confirm the payment date of April 2022

one of the following Problem What is currently causing the biggest concern in the country is gender violencefor this reason Measures have been taken to find quick solutions for the victims.

as a result of the creation of Ministry of Women, Gender and Diversity Co-operative program was promoted. it is addressed women and LGBTI+ in situations of gender violence across the country and Its main objective is to strengthen women’s economic independence and LGBTI+ in situations of gender violence.

It is a financial assistance which is given on a monthly basis and where its value depends on the particular Minimum, Vital and Mobile Pay, with thisbeneficiary also They will have full support.

The novelty is that they have already confirmed New Dates of Payment Schedule,