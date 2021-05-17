Sindhuja (Arunraja Kamaraj Wife) Death, Wiki, Biography, Age, Images

Sindhuja is an ambitious entrepreneur. She is the wife of popular Kollywood celebrity Arunraja Kamaraj. He is an actor, director, singer, and lyricist. According to sources, Arunraja and his wife were affected by COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital. Suddenly on 16 May 2021 (Sunday) evening, Sindhuja has failed to respond to the treatment and passed away. We at Newsbugz convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved director and his family.
Arunraja started his career in television along with leading Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan. He then entered the film industry as a lyricist in Pizza, and he debuts as an actor with Atlee’s Raja Rani. His directorial debut Kanaa (2018) movie is a blockbuster hit which is produced by his friend Sivakarthikeyan.
Arunraja and his wife Sindhuja were seen in a television reality show that aired on the Colors Tamil channel.
Celebrities like Sivakarthikeyan, DD Divya Dharshini, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathish and many have shared their feelings on social media platform.
Sindhuja Biography
|Name
|Sindhuja
|Real Name
|Sindhuja
|Nickname
|Sindhu, Sindhuja Arunraja
|Profession
|Yet to be updated
|Date of Birth
|Yet to be updated
|Age
|Yet to be updated
|Zodiac sign
|Yet to be updated
|Family
|Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
|Marital Status
|Married
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|Yet to be updated
|Husband
|Arunraja Kamaraj
|Children
|Jillu
|Religion
|Yet to be updated
|Educational Qualification
|Yet to be updated
|School
|Yet to be updated
|College
|Yet to be updated
|Hobbies
|Reading Books
|Birth Place
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Hometown
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Current City
|Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
|Nationality
|Indian
