Sindhuja (Arunraja Kamaraj Wife) Death, Wiki, Biography, Age, Images

Sindhuja is an ambitious entrepreneur. She is the wife of popular Kollywood celebrity Arunraja Kamaraj. He is an actor, director, singer, and lyricist. According to sources, Arunraja and his wife were affected by COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital. Suddenly on 16 May 2021 (Sunday) evening, Sindhuja has failed to respond to the treatment and passed away. We at Newsbugz convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved director and his family.

Arunraja started his career in television along with leading Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan. He then entered the film industry as a lyricist in Pizza, and he debuts as an actor with Atlee’s Raja Rani. His directorial debut Kanaa (2018) movie is a blockbuster hit which is produced by his friend Sivakarthikeyan.

Arunraja and his wife Sindhuja were seen in a television reality show that aired on the Colors Tamil channel.

Celebrities like Sivakarthikeyan, DD Divya Dharshini, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathish and many have shared their feelings on social media platform.

Sindhuja Biography

Name Sindhuja Real Name Sindhuja Nickname Sindhu, Sindhuja Arunraja Profession Yet to be updated Date of Birth Yet to be updated Age Yet to be updated Zodiac sign Yet to be updated Family Father: Yet to be updated

Mother: Yet to be updated Marital Status Married Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated Husband Arunraja Kamaraj Children Jillu Religion Yet to be updated Educational Qualification Yet to be updated School Yet to be updated College Yet to be updated Hobbies Reading Books Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Check out the latest photos of Arunraja Kamaraj wife Sindhu,

Related