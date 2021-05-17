Sindhuja (Arunraja Kamaraj Wife) Death, Wiki, Biography, Age, Images

ENTERTAINMENT

Sindhuja is an ambitious entrepreneur. She is the wife of popular Kollywood celebrity Arunraja Kamaraj. He is an actor, director, singer, and lyricist. According to sources, Arunraja and his wife were affected by COVID-19 and admitted to the hospital. Suddenly on 16 May 2021 (Sunday) evening, Sindhuja has failed to respond to the treatment and passed away. We at Newsbugz convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved director and his family.

arunraja kamaraj wife sindhuja

Arunraja started his career in television along with leading Kollywood actor Sivakarthikeyan. He then entered the film industry as a lyricist in Pizza, and he debuts as an actor with Atlee’s Raja Rani. His directorial debut Kanaa (2018) movie is a blockbuster hit which is produced by his friend Sivakarthikeyan.

Sindhuja

Arunraja and his wife Sindhuja were seen in a television reality show that aired on the Colors Tamil channel.

Celebrities like Sivakarthikeyan, DD Divya Dharshini, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sathish and many have shared their feelings on social media platform.

Sindhuja Biography

Name Sindhuja
Real Name Sindhuja
Nickname Sindhu, Sindhuja Arunraja
Profession Yet to be updated
Date of Birth Yet to be updated
Age Yet to be updated
Zodiac sign Yet to be updated
Family Father: Yet to be updated
Mother: Yet to be updated
Marital Status Married
Affairs/Boyfriends Yet to be updated
Husband Arunraja Kamaraj
Children Jillu
Religion Yet to be updated
Educational Qualification Yet to be updated
School Yet to be updated
College Yet to be updated
Hobbies Reading Books
Birth Place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Nationality Indian

Check out the latest photos of Arunraja Kamaraj wife Sindhu,

Sindhuja
Sindhuja
Sindhuja
