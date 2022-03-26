Singer Keith Martin Found Dead in Philippines, Twitter Reacts

because of you Singer Keith Martin is no more with us. It must be such a difficult time for all his family and close group of friends. Losing a loved one is never easy. May you always keep their memories in your hearts.

Keith’s cause of death

According to reports, the American R&B singer was found dead in his condominium unit in Quezon City on March 25, 2022 (Friday). At that time he was 55 years old. At present, the police is investigating the matter and trying to find out the cause of his death. We will soon get to know the real reason behind his death.

Keith was last seen in public on March 12, 2022, when he attended the wedding of Daryl Ong and Dea Formelliza. He also did the Boyz II Men Medley with Daryl, Thor Duel and …