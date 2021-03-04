ENTERTAINMENT

Singer Shreya Ghoshal is pregnant

Shreya Ghoshal Is one of the popular singer of India. Now according to the latest update, she is going to be a mother soon. Yes, Shreya Ghoshal is pregnant.

Shreya Ghoshal is expecting her first child with her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay. Shreya confirmed this by sharing a picture of herself, in which she is seen flaunting a baby bump. The singer looks gorgeous looking at the glow of her pregnancy.

The playback singer has sung thousands of songs in many languages ​​and has many hits to her credit in Telugu.

On Wednesday, another singer Harshadeep Kaur and her husband Mankit Singh welcomed a child. Honeydeep Kaur shared a picture of one of her pregnancy photo shoots with Manneet Singh, and she wrote in an insta post, “Heaven just came to earth and made us mummy and daddy.” Our junior ‘lion’ has arrived and we could not be happier!

Another singer, Neeti Mohan, is expecting her first child with Nihar Pandya. Neeti made the announcement on Instagram last month.

Shreya Ghoshal tied her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyay in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony on 5 February 2015.

Shreya Ghoshal aspired to be a playback singer from an early age. At the age of 4, he started learning music. In addition to playback singing, she has appeared as a judge on several TV reality shows.

